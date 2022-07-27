Samsung Brings 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Option For Flagships And Foldables In India: How To Avail Offer

Samsung has, for the first time, announced a “Buy now, pay later” option for its flagship smartphones and foldables in India. The offer is only available for ICICI Bank credit card holders and can be availed at Samsung retail outlets across the country.

With Buy Now, Pay Later option, customers only need to pay 60 percent of the total amount in 18 equal monthly instalments, with the remaining 40 percent of the amount to be paid in the 19th instalment as a bullet payment. ICICI Bank credit card holders with at least a Rs 1,50,000 credit limit are eligible to avail the “Buy now, Pay later” option for their new Samsung flagship.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S22 Review: Android Flagship That Makes Most Sense

With the new purchase option, users can also pick up a Samsung flagship with zero down payment and a minimal processing charge of just 1 percent on smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

In addition to ICICI Buy Now, Pay Later offer, buyers purchasing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G can get Galaxy Watch 4 for just Rs 2,999 and those purchasing Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G or the Galaxy S22 5G can get Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series starts at a price of Rs 72,999 for the Samsung Galaxy S22, and goes up to Rs 1,09,999 for the base variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung folables, on the other hand, start at Rs 84,999 for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at Rs 1,49,999 onwards in India.

Samsung is set to launch its next generation of foldable smartphones on August 10 during a Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are said to come with several improvements over their predecessors, with the Fold 4 coming with an improved camera, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may come with improved battery life.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here