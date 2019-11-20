Samsung Brings Galaxy Watch Active 2 Features, New Updates to Galaxy Watch and Watch Active

Samsung is leaving no stones unturned in winning the market of wearable devices. In September 2019, the South Korean tech company launched its new Galaxy Watch Active 2. The smartwatch came with a number of software features like enhanced Bixby and Samsung Health functions. It even came with plenty of customizations options as well. After getting favourable reviews for Galaxy Active 2, Samsung has decided to introduce similar features to the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active owners with a new software update.

In a blog post shared by the company, Samsung has specified that “Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active users will soon be able to enjoy all the user experience functionality found on the Galaxy Watch Active2.” With the new update confirmed for previous-generation watches, the company is also planning to roll out features like Samsung Health, Bixby and customization options.

With the updated Bixby assistant, users will be able to avail services including using Bixby Voice to start exercise routines, find out time differences between places, and easily control their SmartThings ecosystem. Interestingly, Bixby has now expanded language capabilities to British English, French, German, Italian and Spanish, the company said. Additionally, users will get access to 24 new sub-dials and complications, as compared to 17 models currently available. These are just some of the UX benefits, other than “a clearer graphic UI, easier user interaction and new emoji offerings in a range of diverse skin tones,” the tech giant added. As informed, Samsung has already started rolling out the update region-by-region from Tuesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.