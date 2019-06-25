Samsung Brings Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e to Indian Consumers

Samsung has announced three new fitness wearables for the Indian market. Announced at this year’s Unpacked event in February, the new Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e are priced at Rs 19,990, Rs 9,990 and Rs 2,590 respectively.

The new Galaxy Watch Active is a toned down version of the Galaxy Watch. While it carries all the features and functionality, it has been redesigned for the ones who care about aesthetics along with staying active. It features a minimalistic sporty design with a metal casing, a curved glass on the top and silicone straps. You don’t get a rotating dial though, which has been a trademark of Samsung smartwatches.

Apart from tracking regular workouts, Samsung claims that it can even monitor your sleep patterns, stress levels, heart rate, and blood pressure. The blood pressure feature has been jointly developed with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). The smartwatch can auto-detect when you run, bike, row, use the elliptical trainer, or start a dynamic workout or you can manually engage in more than 39 activities, set daily goals and monitor your progress. The company now offers popular third-party app support such as Under Armour, Spotify, Strava, Calm and more. The Galaxy Watch Active is claimed to offer 2-4 days of battery life depending on the usage. It will be offered in Black, Silver, Rose Gold and Deep Green colour variants and will be available across all retail stores, Amazon.in and Samsung Opera House starting June 25.

The Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e are traditional fitness bands. While the Galaxy Fit features an AMOLED display, the Fit e gets a monochrome display. Both are lightweight trackers that are more health-focused products rather than offering smartwatch features. They can automatically start tracking your activity when you walk, run, bike, row, hop on the elliptical trainer or start a general dynamic workout. Users can also track from a library of more than 90 different activities in the Samsung Health app on your smartphone. Just like the Galaxy Watch Active, these fitness bands offer enhanced sleep analysis, smart stress management, and continuous heart rate monitoring. Other features include notification alerts, alarm and calendar syncing, and even time zone suggestion with a dual-clock watch face.

The Galaxy Fit will be available in Silver and Black colours, while Galaxy Fit e comes in Black, White and Yellow colours. The Galaxy Fit will be available across all retail stores and Samsung Opera House starting June 25. It will also be offered on Flipkart and Myntra as well as Samsung e-Shop. The Galaxy Fit e will be available on Flipkart, Myntra and Samsung e-Shop from July 5 till July 19. Post that Galaxy Fit e will become available in select offline stores as well. Customers can pre-book the Galaxy Fit e on Flipkart starting July 1.