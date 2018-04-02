Samsung Brings GIFs to Always-On Display on Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8

Samsung has added another feature to the Always-On Display on its Galaxy series flagship devices. The Always-On Display on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and the Galaxy Note 8 will now feature GIF support, meaning, users can set GIFs on the displays of their devices. The GIF support has been rolled out for Always-On Display version 3.2.26.4. The feature is also expected to arrive on the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ soon.Till now, the Always-On Display used to show a clock or an image when the Samsung devices were left idle. Samsung will now offer the users an option to set either preloaded GIFs or one from their gallery on to the Always-On Screen display.The GIFs that can be set have a length limitation though. So users will have to trim their GIFs to the GIF lengths allowed for the Always-On Display. Also, the GIF will play only once when the display is switched on, instead of playing in an infinite loop. This ensures that the GIFs do not eat up too much of battery.In order to apply a GIF on Samsung flagships, one needs to ensure that the Always-On Display app is updated. The new software update of the app required Android Oreo to run.