English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Brings GIFs to Always-On Display on Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8
Samsung has brought a cool new feature to its flagship smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S8. (Image: News18.com)
Samsung has added another feature to the Always-On Display on its Galaxy series flagship devices. The Always-On Display on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and the Galaxy Note 8 will now feature GIF support, meaning, users can set GIFs on the displays of their devices. The GIF support has been rolled out for Always-On Display version 3.2.26.4. The feature is also expected to arrive on the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ soon.
Till now, the Always-On Display used to show a clock or an image when the Samsung devices were left idle. Samsung will now offer the users an option to set either preloaded GIFs or one from their gallery on to the Always-On Screen display.
The GIFs that can be set have a length limitation though. So users will have to trim their GIFs to the GIF lengths allowed for the Always-On Display. Also, the GIF will play only once when the display is switched on, instead of playing in an infinite loop. This ensures that the GIFs do not eat up too much of battery.
In order to apply a GIF on Samsung flagships, one needs to ensure that the Always-On Display app is updated. The new software update of the app required Android Oreo to run.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
Till now, the Always-On Display used to show a clock or an image when the Samsung devices were left idle. Samsung will now offer the users an option to set either preloaded GIFs or one from their gallery on to the Always-On Screen display.
The GIFs that can be set have a length limitation though. So users will have to trim their GIFs to the GIF lengths allowed for the Always-On Display. Also, the GIF will play only once when the display is switched on, instead of playing in an infinite loop. This ensures that the GIFs do not eat up too much of battery.
In order to apply a GIF on Samsung flagships, one needs to ensure that the Always-On Display app is updated. The new software update of the app required Android Oreo to run.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vivo V9 Review: A Notch Above Other Android Phones at Rs 22,990
- Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
- Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched in India at Rs 4.69 Lakh, to Take on KTM RC 390
- Deepika Padukone in a Black Outfit is What Dreams are Made of; See Pics