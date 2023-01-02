Samsung Brings Mercedes-Benz Designer To Make Classier Phones

Samsung is planning to change its design strategy for smartphones and to make that happen it has roped in a new chief designer who used to work with Mercedes-Benz in China and the US.

The South Korean giant now has Hubert H. Lee as its design chief for the mobile division, who will work on flagship products like the Galaxy S series. “His unique and visionary perspective will help shape the look and feel of Galaxy, building on the distinct design ethos that users know and love,” Samsung said in its statement.

Heading the Mobile Experience (MX) design team, Lee will be entrusted with making popular products for Samsung. Still, it will be some time before we see his changes and ideas implemented in the company’s products. Lee brings his premium experience from Mercedes-Benz where has been providing design inputs for the automaker.

Bringing someone of that caliber bodes well for Samsung, which should allow the company to overhaul its design strategy and enable the company to rival giants like Apple in the smartphone arena.

The company’s latest Galaxy S flagship phones are likely to be revealed next month and going by various leaks, the design of the phone looks identical to its predecessor. Similarly, the Galaxy S24 lineup could prolong the same design language, albeit with Lee starting to bring his touch and style to the devices.

Apple has relied on Jony Ive for years, who helped them make various products and his departure has kind of brought a staleness to product designs at the Cupertino-based giant. Samsung will be hoping for a similar impact from Lee, who can also contribute towards making products other than smartphones, especially with the wearable segment growing leaps and bounds in the past few years.

Samsung is planning some big changes in its mobile division. Recently, we heard that it will be shutting down the Exynos team and working on an all-new mobile chip with a revamped team of engineers.

