Samsung Calls Oppo’s Foldable Smartphone ‘Amazing’

Samsung has lavished praise on a product from one of its closest competitors in the foldable segment. Samsung Mobile US praised the new Oppo Find N foldable phone by calling it, “Pretty ah-mazing!” as you can see in the tweet below. The company replied to a video-centric tweet from Ryan Fenwick, who is part of the global communications at Oppo and OnePlus.

Fenwick shared the video of Oppo Find N giving everyone a reminder of how today’s Android phones are not boring and the same. This reply was to a comment made by Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing on the sidelines of the Nothing Phone (1) announcement last week.

Carl is an ex-Oppo and OnePlus guy, so the remark seems quite relatable coming from an Oppo executive. But what made Samsung praise the Oppo foldable device? And it doesn’t look like an accident or a tweet from the official account by mistake either.

Because the tweet from Samsung was from March 25, and at the time of writing the story, the tweet is still around. Does it mean Samsung is praising the foldable device because it leads that segment with three-generation phones now? Or did Samsung think that Fenwick is commenting on one of its foldable phones?

Either way, it is intriguing to see Samsung feeling excited about the product segment as a whole. Samsung launched the first Galaxy Z Fold product a few years back, and it introduced the third-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3 last year for buyers. The improvements in the foldable device are evident, with better quality and performance in tow.

Oppo Find N made its debut in December 2021. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it hasn’t been launched in India as of now. Even other brands like Xiaomi and Huawei have revealed their foldable products but none of them has made it to our hands.

This has given Samsung and now Oppo the advantage over other manufacturers.

