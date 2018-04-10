English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Carnival Comes to Flipkart, Get Instant Discount and Offers on Select Products
The Flipkart exclusive three-day carnival will enable consumers to buy select Samsung products on Flipkart at discounted prices.
Samsung Carnival Comes to Flipkart, Get Instant Discount and Offers on Select Products (Representative image: News18.com)
Samsung, consumer electronics and mobile phones brand, is bringing Samsung Carnival to Flipkart, giving an instant discount, exchange offers and no-cost EMI schemes on select products starting from April 10 to April 12, 2018. The Samsung Carnival sale on Flipkart also offers discounts on consumer durables such as refrigerators, air purifiers, microwaves, air conditioners, and washing machines, among others. Flipkart is also offering 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank Debit and Credit card transactions made during the sale, and this will apply to EMI-based transactions as well. There is also no cost EMI financing schemes available on select products with select credit and debit cards.
Here are few of the top deals that Flipkart is offering on select Samsung phones:
Samsung Galaxy On Next, Galaxy On 5, Galaxy J3 Pro And Galaxy J3 Pro
Consumers buying Galaxy On Nxt 64GB during Samsung Carnival on Flipkart will get the smartphone at Rs 11,900 after flat Rs 1,000 off while the 16GB variant for Rs 9,490. Galaxy On5 and Galaxy J3 Pro will be available at Rs 5,990 and Rs 6,990 respectively during the Samsung Carnival on Flipkart. The consumer can also avail 10% discount by using ICICI credit and debit card. Galaxy On5 and Galaxy J3 Pro will be available at Rs 5,990 and Rs 6,990 respectively during the Samsung Carnival on Flipkart. Apart from this customers can exchange their existing products for a new one during this Samsung Carnival.
There is also offers on consumer goods too. Samsung’s 49" M6300 Full HD Curved SMART TV will be available at a special price of Rs 66,900. Apart from this, the Samsung carnival brings attractive offers on refrigerators as well the company said in a statement. Samsung’s 253L 2 Star Frost-Free Refrigerator and Top Mount Freezer with Convertible 5-in-1 will be available at a special price of Rs 23,790 and Rs 36,090 respectively.
To recall, Samsung India has announced the launch of a new variant of its previous flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. Samsung Galaxy S8 will be now available in a Burgundy Red colour variant. The Burgundy Red edition of Galaxy S8 will be available for purchase at the same price as the other variants, i.e. Rs 49,990 from April 13 onwards at all leading retail stores. Samsung has also announced an additional Paytm cashback of Rs 10,000 along with the smartphone. With the launch of Burgundy Red colour, Galaxy S8 will now be available in a total of four colour options, including Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray and Burgundy Red.
