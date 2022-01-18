Samsung Chip For This Year’s Flagship Phones Launched: All Details

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has introduced its latest flagship processor, the Samsung Exynos 2200 that will power the company’s flagship smartphones and tablets in several regions throughout 2022. The Samsung Exynos 2200 comes with a powerful AMD RDNA 2 architecture based on the Samsung Xclipse GPU. The Samsung Exynos 2200 is built on the company’s most advanced 4nm extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) process, combined with the company’s GPU and NPU technology. Samsung said that the Exynos 2200 is already in mass production, meaning that we will soon see the chipset on an upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone.

PERFORMANCE

The Samsung Exynos 2200 comes with AMD RDNA 2 architecture. It is the first smartphone chipset in the market to integrate Arm’s latest ARMv9 CPU cores. The Octa-Core Exynos 2200 CPU is designed in a tri-cluster structure that is made up of a single Arm Cortex-X2 flagship core, three performance Cortex-A710 big cores, and four Cortex A510 small cores for efficiency. The chipset also comes with a more powerful on-device artificial intelligence (AI) with an upgraded Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The NPU’s performance is claimed to have been doubled as compared to the predecessor, allowing more calculations in parallel and further enhancing the AI performance.

NETWORK CAPABILITIES

The Exynos 2200 also integrates a 3GPP Release 16 5G modem that supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum bands. There is also an E-UTRAN New Radio - dual connectivity on the Exynos 2200 that utilises both 4G LTE and 5G NR signals, and the modem can boost the speed up to 10GB per second.

For security, the Exynos 2200 from Samsung comes with an Integrated Secure Element (iSE) to store private cryptographic keys as well as to play a role as RoT (Root of Trust).

CAMERA AND IMAGING

In terms of camera, the Exynos 2200 is designed to support the latest image sensors for ultra-high resolution of up to 200 megapixel (MP). At 30 frames per second (FPS), the ISP supports up to 108-megapixel in single camera mode, and 64+36-megapixel in dual camera mode. The chipset can also connect up to seven individual sensors.

For video recording, the ISP supports up to 4K HDR or 8K resolutions. For 8K videos, the Samsung Exynos 2200 supports multi-format codec that makes videos look more true to life. It decodes videos up to 4K at 240fps or 8K at 60fps and encodes up to 4K at 120fps or 8K at 30fps.

DISPLAY

In terms of display support, the Samsung Exynos 2200’s advanced display solution features HDR10+ and offers refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

