Samsung Claims to Have Sold Over One Million Galaxy S10 5G Units in South Korea

Samsung has sold over one million units of the Galaxy S10 5G in South Korea, the first country to launch nationwide 5G mobile networks in April this year.

Since it started selling the Galaxy S10 5G in South Korea on April 5, Samsung has sold an average of 15,000 Galaxy S10 5G units per day, according to a report.

“Customers have increasingly opted for the 5G variant since carriers are providing 5G service now. The Galaxy S10 5G accounted for 20 percent of overall sales of the Galaxy S10 series by end of April. This figure jumped up to 80 percent as of June,” sammobile.com reports.

The website attributes the brisk sale of Samsung’s latest offering to carriers who tend to heavily subsidize the cost of smartphones in South Korea.

“That, coupled with the availability of 5G service, would have compelled customers opting for the Galaxy S10+ to go for the Galaxy S10 5G instead. Samsung also has scant competition in this segment of the market. While LG did launch a 5G variant of the V50 ThinQ, it hasn’t done as well as the Galaxy S10 5G.”

The 5G variant of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is available in the United States from Verizon and Sprint, Telstra in Australia and Vodafone and EE in the United Kingdom.

Samsung will be working with carriers in Germany, Spain and Italy to launch the device there over the summer.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 will also have a 5G variant that’s likely to be released in South Korea first.