Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Samsung Claims to Have Sold Over One Million Galaxy S10 5G Units in South Korea

Samsung has sold an average of 15,000 Galaxy S10 5G units per day, according to a report.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Samsung Claims to Have Sold Over One Million Galaxy S10 5G Units in South Korea
Samsung has sold an average of 15,000 Galaxy S10 5G units per day, according to a report.
Loading...

Samsung has sold over one million units of the Galaxy S10 5G in South Korea, the first country to launch nationwide 5G mobile networks in April this year.

Since it started selling the Galaxy S10 5G in South Korea on April 5, Samsung has sold an average of 15,000 Galaxy S10 5G units per day, according to a report.

“Customers have increasingly opted for the 5G variant since carriers are providing 5G service now. The Galaxy S10 5G accounted for 20 percent of overall sales of the Galaxy S10 series by end of April. This figure jumped up to 80 percent as of June,” sammobile.com reports.

The website attributes the brisk sale of Samsung’s latest offering to carriers who tend to heavily subsidize the cost of smartphones in South Korea.

“That, coupled with the availability of 5G service, would have compelled customers opting for the Galaxy S10+ to go for the Galaxy S10 5G instead. Samsung also has scant competition in this segment of the market. While LG did launch a 5G variant of the V50 ThinQ, it hasn’t done as well as the Galaxy S10 5G.”

The 5G variant of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is available in the United States from Verizon and Sprint, Telstra in Australia and Vodafone and EE in the United Kingdom.

Samsung will be working with carriers in Germany, Spain and Italy to launch the device there over the summer.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 will also have a 5G variant that’s likely to be released in South Korea first.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram