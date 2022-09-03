Samsung Confirms Data Breach Affecting Users In US: All Details

Samsung has confirmed a data breach which affected its users in the United States earlier this year. The company has mentioned that the breach has leaked data of some of its users.

Interestingly, Samsung claims that the breach did not expose confidential details like debit card and credit card numbers, and also social security numbers, which is rather odd for a company like Samsung to require in the first place. The incident happened in July, so we are not sure why the company has waited more than a month before disclosing the leak to the public and its consumers.

As per the details shared, the leaked data includes the name of the user, their date of birth, contact details, product registration and more. The company is working along with the law enforcement to investigate the incident and also identify the reason or cause for the data breach. The South Korean giant has brought a cybersecurity firm on board to investigate the matter.

While Samsung assures its users that no major data was exposed, even having access to details like your email ID is good enough for spammers to attack your accounts with phishing or malware-infected mailers. We always advise people to be careful while opening mails from unknown senders that could be spam or littered with malware to attack your systems. Such breaches have become a hotbed for hackers to gain data access and infiltrate systems of the affected users.

Samsung is reaching out to the users affected by this breach, and asking them to follow a set of instructions to secure their data. The company also regrets the inconvenience or concern caused by this incident.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here