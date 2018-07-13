English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Could be Working on Galaxy J6+ With Snapdragon 450
According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy J6+ could also feature a 4350 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy J6 (Representational Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy J4 and J6 in May. According to a report by XDA Developers, South Korean tech giants are also working on a higher-end version of the Galaxy J6 smartphone. The news came to light when a developer found firmware files of a Samsung phone, codenamed ‘j6plte’ which could mean J6 Plus LTE.
The firmware files correspond to a model named “Samsung J6-Plus LTE CIS SER”. The last two letters could denote the fact that the device is aimed at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS_ and Serbia. It also believed that the Galaxy J6+ could come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SOC. The Samsung Galaxy J6, however, comes with an Exynos 7870 Octa processor. To add to this, the J6+ could also feature a 4350 mAh battery.
Additionally, the higher-end version of the Galaxy J6 could also come with a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an 18:5:9 aspect ratio. It could also have a single front camera with a LED flash and also run Android Oreo out-of-the-box. As of now, there is no information on the price or availability of the J6+ in India or elsewhere.
