English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Could Launch a Foldable Smartphone With Four cameras on October 11
Samsung sent out invitations Friday for an October 11 event to launch a new mobile device under its Galaxy line.
Samsung Could Launch a Foldable Smartphone With Four cameras on October 11
Loading...
The invitation offered few details but the mention of "4x fun" led to speculation the about a new smartphone with four cameras or possibly a foldable handset. The South Korean electronics giant, the world's leading smartphone maker, unveiled its latest flagship Galaxy Note 9 in August. Samsung and other device makers are looking for ways to boost momentum in a sluggish smartphone market.
Research firm IDC expects worldwide smartphone shipments to decline 0.7 percent in 2018 to 1.455 billion units, with growth likely to resume as 5G devices become available. Despite its leadership position, Samsung saw a 22 percent drop in mobile technology sales in the second quarter. The news from Samsung comes days after Apple unveiled a new lineup of iPhones focusing on the premium smartphone segment at prices starting between $749 and $1,099 for US customers.
Apple recently slipped to third place in the smartphone market behind Huawei, even though the Chinese firm's sales in the United States are limited. Google, which is looking to gain ground in the premium segment with its own branded handsets, has scheduled a media event October 9 expected to unveil its updated Pixel handsets.
Research firm IDC expects worldwide smartphone shipments to decline 0.7 percent in 2018 to 1.455 billion units, with growth likely to resume as 5G devices become available. Despite its leadership position, Samsung saw a 22 percent drop in mobile technology sales in the second quarter. The news from Samsung comes days after Apple unveiled a new lineup of iPhones focusing on the premium smartphone segment at prices starting between $749 and $1,099 for US customers.
Apple recently slipped to third place in the smartphone market behind Huawei, even though the Chinese firm's sales in the United States are limited. Google, which is looking to gain ground in the premium segment with its own branded handsets, has scheduled a media event October 9 expected to unveil its updated Pixel handsets.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel is Releasing the Film's Hindi Version Again; Deets Inside
- Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's Quirky Wedding Invite will Leave You in Splits
- Cricket Australia Open to Extra Warm-up Game but Says No Formal Request Made
- SAFF Cup: Favourites India Expect to Defend Title Again as Maldives Stand in the Way
- Brace For a 'Nightmare': ESA Astronaut Warns US East Coast With These Hurricane Florence Pictures
Loading...
Loading...