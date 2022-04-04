Samsung Could Soon Let You Repair Your Own Smartphone: Here’s What It Means

Samsung mobile users could soon have the option to repair their smartphones by themselves. The company is starting a unique self-repair program, in which the consumers will be provided with the necessary spare parts and will take the damaged parts in return, and use it for recycling purposes.

Samsung is partnering with renowned repair brand iFixit for its new program, and we are eager to see how the company works out the cost measures for such services.

After all, most services are charged a certain labour fee, which covers most of the repair cost for people. Now that you are doing the repair on your own, that cost might come down.

Consumers will be sent the parts, and also a guide to help them open the device and make the necessary changes on their smartphone. Samsung will be sharing more details about the program, where it will be available (in which countries) and how much the parts will cost in the coming months. Samsung is reportedly going to offer parts such as the display, the back glass panel, and also the charging components.

Samsung is starting the program for its high-end smartphones and devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. It has also included the Galaxy Tab S7+ model in the repair lineup to start with its initiative.

The company should be adding more devices to the list in the near future, which is likely to have more mid-range products. Consumers will be offered the mail-in service to send their old parts and get the new ones from the brand.

The company also wants to help reduce the e-waste in your house and promises to take the broken devices or some of its parts that will be recycled and put into the system once again.

