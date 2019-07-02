Samsung Cuts Pricing of Galaxy M10 Ahead of Redmi 7A Launch

The Samsung Galaxy M10 has received a price cut in India by Rs 1,000. This brings down the cost of the budget smartphone to Rs 6,999. The limited revised pricing is available through Amazon India and Samsung’s own online website. This seems like a move by the Korean tech giant to compete with Xiaomi’s upcoming low-priced smartphone, the Redmi 7A.

According to Samsung, the 2GB + 16GB variant of the Galaxy M10 can now be purchased for Rs 6,990, while the 3GB + 32GB model is available at Rs 7,990.

The Galaxy M10 was launched back in January alongside the Galaxy M20. The handset features a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) display with a tiny notch at the top and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor. Along with that, it offers a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 3,400mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo with the new Samsung Experience version 9.5 UX user interface. Notably, the handset has started getting the Android 9.0 Pie update. You also get a dedicated storage slot which can accept microSD cards of up to 512GB and there is also dual SIM VoLTE support.