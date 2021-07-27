Samsung has confirmed what a lot of us were hoping for. The next update for the Samsung Galaxy Z Series arrives in a few weeks, on August 11 with the latest Samsung Unpacked, marking the latest addition to the company’s growing foldable smartphone line-up. Samsung has also let us know that this will be the first time a foldable phone from the Z Series gets a completely new S Pen stylus—a foldable stylus, perhaps? However, the slight dampener among all this is the confirmation that there will be no new Samsung Galaxy Note phone launched this year. This is something Samsung executives had hinted at earlier as well, with the semiconductor supply chain shortages one of the primary reasons for the stress on production lines and volumes. Samsung is also working with Google and Microsoft to make apps work better for foldable form factors.

• Just over the horizon are the successors for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung’s President & Head of Mobile Communications Business, Dr. TM Roh says that the company will debut the new Galaxy Z series family on August 11. In his words, there will also be “some foldable surprises”, including the first ever S Pen stylus that is designed for foldable phones.

• This unfortunately leads us to some bad news for Samsung Galaxy Note fans. There will be no new Galaxy Note smartphone this year. Though it is hard to say at this time, whether it is the end of the line for the Galaxy Note series completely. It might be though. “Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices,” says Dr Roh.

• Samsung is also working with Google and Microsoft to make apps work better on foldable smartphones. We could see the first glimpses of those exclusive optimisations with the new Galaxy Z series phones. “From hands-free optimized video calling with Google Duo and watching videos in Flex mode on YouTube to multitasking in Microsoft Teams, our foldable ecosystem will offer a wealth of seamless and optimized experiences,” says Dr Roh.

• Samsung’s current foldable phone line-up includes the Galaxy Z Fold2 and the Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Fold2 is priced around Rs 1,34,999 while the Galaxy Z Flip is available on online shopping platforms including Croma and Reliance Digital, for around Rs 84,999.

