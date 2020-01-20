Samsung Display Considering Building a Factory in India

Samsung Display, a flat-screen supplier to Samsung Electronics Co, will invest nearly $500 million to build a new factory in India, media reports said, citing a regulatory filing. The South Korean company told Reuters that it was considering building a factory in India, without elaborating further.

The new factory will be built in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, according to reports. Noida is also home to Samsung Electronic's phone factory. The new display plant will help Samsung Electronics secure local supplies of one of the most expensive parts of a smartphone, at a time when the tech giant is struggling to fend off competition from Chinese rivals.

Samsung, the Number 2 smartphone seller in India after Xiaomi, saw its market share drop to 20 per cent in the country in the third quarter, from 25 per cent in the preceding quarter, according to data from research firm Counterpoint. Smaller Chinese rivals Vivo and Realme boosted market share in India, one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets in the world.

In 2018, Samsung Electronics formally opened a new phone factory in Noida.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Tab S6 in India. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is available in two variants in India. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (W-Fi) is priced around Rs 54,900 while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (LTE) will cost around Rs 59,900. We would strongly recommend spending that little extra on the LTE version since you get the priceless convenience of staying connected while on the move and not have to search for a Wi-Fi hotspot. The rest of the specifications remain consistent all through—under the hood is the very powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage and a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.