English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Samsung Display Develops UHD OLED Panel For Laptops

The panel-making unit of Samsung Electronics Co said it will roll out the UHD OLED panels with pixel counts of 3,840 by 2,160 in February, Yonhap news agency reported.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Samsung Display Develops UHD OLED Panel For Laptops
Samsung Display Develops UHD OLED Panel For Laptops (photo for representation)
Loading...
Samsung Display Co said on Wednesday it has developed the world's first Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) display with ultra-high definition (UHD) for laptops. The panel-making unit of Samsung Electronics Co said it will roll out the UHD OLED panels with pixel counts of 3,840 by 2,160 in February, Yonhap news agency reported.

Samsung Display said the displays have a high resolution, low blue light and a wide viewing angle, allowing it to tackle the premium segment. The company said the OLED panels are thinner and more energy efficient than their LCD products, although they can be expensive by about $50-60 than a comparable LCD panel.

In 2019, market observers expect growing demand for laptops using UHD OLED panels, which are better for watching high-resolution content and playing games.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram