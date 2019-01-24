English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Display Develops UHD OLED Panel For Laptops
The panel-making unit of Samsung Electronics Co said it will roll out the UHD OLED panels with pixel counts of 3,840 by 2,160 in February, Yonhap news agency reported.
Samsung Display Develops UHD OLED Panel For Laptops (photo for representation)
Loading...
Samsung Display Co said on Wednesday it has developed the world's first Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) display with ultra-high definition (UHD) for laptops. The panel-making unit of Samsung Electronics Co said it will roll out the UHD OLED panels with pixel counts of 3,840 by 2,160 in February, Yonhap news agency reported.
Samsung Display said the displays have a high resolution, low blue light and a wide viewing angle, allowing it to tackle the premium segment. The company said the OLED panels are thinner and more energy efficient than their LCD products, although they can be expensive by about $50-60 than a comparable LCD panel.
In 2019, market observers expect growing demand for laptops using UHD OLED panels, which are better for watching high-resolution content and playing games.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Samsung Display said the displays have a high resolution, low blue light and a wide viewing angle, allowing it to tackle the premium segment. The company said the OLED panels are thinner and more energy efficient than their LCD products, although they can be expensive by about $50-60 than a comparable LCD panel.
In 2019, market observers expect growing demand for laptops using UHD OLED panels, which are better for watching high-resolution content and playing games.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon; Teases Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain
- Taking LA Streets by Storm, J Sisters Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner go on a Girls Night Out
- Actress Hansika Motwani's Phone Hacked, Private Pictures Leaked Online
- Pixar's First Woman Directed Short 'Bao' is Special and Not Just for the Oscar Nomination
- Black Panther Creates History, Becomes First Superhero Film to Get Best Picture Oscar Nomination
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results