Samsung Display Increases OLED Panel Shipping for iPhones to Meet High Demand: Report

Apple’s newly-launched iPhone 11 series of smartphones has already been declared a success, but for somebody looking for more proof, a new report coming from Korea now says that Samsung Display had to increase its OLED production to meet the rise in demand for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. For those unaware, Samsung Display ships 90 per cent of the OLED panels used by iPhones, while the rest is supplied by LG Display, mainly for the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 still uses LCD from JDI, LG Display and Sharp. But all 2020 iPhone models are expected to switch to OLED, except the iPhone SE 2 which is still in the works.

According to The Korea Herald that quoted a local news report, Samsung Display is estimated to supply up to 50 million units of OLED display panels for Apple in the second half of the calendar year 2019 depending on the sales volume in November and December. The report added that the sales forecast for September was originally just 6.9 million OLED units, but higher demand for the new iPhone 11 Pro models resulted in Samsung Display increasing the shipments by 40 per cent to 9.9 million units.

This is in stark contrast to the situation earlier this year when weak demand for the iPhone XS series led to slashed orders for the displays. The supply volume in the first half of 2019 stood at just 6 million units. This led to Samsung Display posting an operating loss of $478 million in Q1 of 2019. But later, Apple reportedly agreed to reimburse Samsung Display $683 million for missing the sales target. Courtesy of the reimbursement, Samsung Display in Q2 reported $641 million in profit.

