Samsung Diwali Sale: Offers on Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s and More
Samsung is hosting a special Diwali sale and is offering discounts and special offers on its range of products.
Samsung has just announced a special Diwali sale where the company is offering discounts and offers on its entire portfolio of products. The sale will witness discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, appliances, audio equipment and more. The sale period is from October 16 and will go on till October 25.
Some of the most notable deals include reduced pricing on the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9. According to the company, the Galaxy S9 will be available for Rs 29,999, while the Galaxy Note 9 will be available at Rs 42,999. The newly launched M10s will also be available at a festive price of Rs 7,999. The Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm) is available at a reduced price of Rs 23,990.
Samsung is also offering its 55-inch NU6100 4K UHD TV at Rs 54,990 which comes with support for HDR and 60K+ titles of UHD content.
Additionally consumers can also get some benefits. Samsung is offering 10 percent cashback on HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank cards on select products. Mobikwik users can get flat 10-percent SuperCash of up to Rs 1,000 and up to 25 percent discount on your travel bookings via MakeMyTrip, along with OYO hotel vouchers worth up to Rs 10,000. There is also additional exchange value on old devices when you purchase a Samsung smartphone and even get upto 10 percent HDFC cashback on select handsets.
You can visit the Samsung online store over here to see all the deals.
