English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Diwali Sale: Rs 23,000 Discount on Galaxy Note 8, Cashback on TVs And Phones
During the Samsung Diwali Sale, buyers can get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on payments made via Paytm, up to Rs. 4,000 cashback on HDFC bank cards and up to Rs. 1,000 on Bajaj Finserv cards.
Samsung Diwali Sale: Rs 23,000 Discount on Galaxy Note 8, Cashback on TVs And Phones
Loading...
Samsung India is holding its Diwali sale, offering various discounts, cashback offers, easy EMI options, etc on smartphones and more. This sale started on October 16 and will remain live till 12 PM tonight. So if you are planning to buy a Samsung smartphone, then in this Samsung Diwali Sale, you can get your favorite smartphone with many great offers and discounts.
During the sale period, buyers can get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on payments made via Paytm, up to Rs. 4,000 cashback on HDFC bank cards and up to Rs. 1,000 on Bajaj Finserv cards. In addition to these offers, Samsung has EMI options too with most of the leading banks in the country.
As part of the Diwali sale, Samsung offers a whopping discount of Rs 23,000 on Galaxy Note 8. The phone which is priced at Rs 67,900 is available on Samsung’s online store at just Rs 48,900 after a discount of Rs 19,000.
In the budget segment, the Samsung Galaxy On6, Galaxy On8, and Galaxy On7 Prime are being sold at Rs 11,990, Rs 14,990 and Rs 11,490, respectively. On the other hand, there are also some attractive deals on the likes of Galaxy On7 Pro, Galaxy On Nxt and more smartphones during the Samsung Diwali sale. Samsung is also offering its TVs with discounts up to Rs. 7,000. The sale includes discounts on On Smart 49 Full HD Smart LED TV, On Smart 43, On Smart 32 and more.
During the sale period, buyers can get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on payments made via Paytm, up to Rs. 4,000 cashback on HDFC bank cards and up to Rs. 1,000 on Bajaj Finserv cards. In addition to these offers, Samsung has EMI options too with most of the leading banks in the country.
As part of the Diwali sale, Samsung offers a whopping discount of Rs 23,000 on Galaxy Note 8. The phone which is priced at Rs 67,900 is available on Samsung’s online store at just Rs 48,900 after a discount of Rs 19,000.
In the budget segment, the Samsung Galaxy On6, Galaxy On8, and Galaxy On7 Prime are being sold at Rs 11,990, Rs 14,990 and Rs 11,490, respectively. On the other hand, there are also some attractive deals on the likes of Galaxy On7 Pro, Galaxy On Nxt and more smartphones during the Samsung Diwali sale. Samsung is also offering its TVs with discounts up to Rs. 7,000. The sale includes discounts on On Smart 49 Full HD Smart LED TV, On Smart 43, On Smart 32 and more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Sunil Chhetri Brace Helps Bengaluru FC Register Comfortable Win Against FC Pune City
- Avengers 4 Spoiler Leaks As Michael Douglas Confirms This Major Fan Theory About Infinity War Sequel
- Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Emerges As Big Favourite, Arjun's Namaste England Tanks
- Twitter War - Tesla Surpasses Mercedes-Benz to Become Most Followed Car Brand Globally
- Diesel Price Crosses Petrol in India for The 1st Time – Which Car to Buy – Diesel or Petrol?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...