Samsung Diwali Sale: Rs 23,000 Discount on Galaxy Note 8, Cashback on TVs And Phones

Samsung India is holding its Diwali sale, offering various discounts, cashback offers, easy EMI options, etc on smartphones and more. This sale started on October 16 and will remain live till 12 PM tonight. So if you are planning to buy a Samsung smartphone, then in this Samsung Diwali Sale, you can get your favorite smartphone with many great offers and discounts.During the sale period, buyers can get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on payments made via Paytm, up to Rs. 4,000 cashback on HDFC bank cards and up to Rs. 1,000 on Bajaj Finserv cards. In addition to these offers, Samsung has EMI options too with most of the leading banks in the country.As part of the Diwali sale, Samsung offers a whopping discount of Rs 23,000 on Galaxy Note 8. The phone which is priced at Rs 67,900 is available on Samsung’s online store at just Rs 48,900 after a discount of Rs 19,000.In the budget segment, the Samsung Galaxy On6, Galaxy On8, and Galaxy On7 Prime are being sold at Rs 11,990, Rs 14,990 and Rs 11,490, respectively. On the other hand, there are also some attractive deals on the likes of Galaxy On7 Pro, Galaxy On Nxt and more smartphones during the Samsung Diwali sale. Samsung is also offering its TVs with discounts up to Rs. 7,000. The sale includes discounts on On Smart 49 Full HD Smart LED TV, On Smart 43, On Smart 32 and more.