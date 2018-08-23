Samsung Donates Rs 2 Crore For Kerala Flood Victims

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has donated $300,000 (around Rs 2 crore) for the relief work in Kerala, which has been battered by torrential rains and floods, the company said here on Wednesday."We have donated $300,000 as relief fund towards the cause. We wish speedy recovery for those who are affected," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.About one million people are sheltered in over 3,000 relief camps in Kerala following the devastating floods, the worst since 1924. The death toll in the monsoon rains, which began on May 29, has been estimated at 370.