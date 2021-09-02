Samsung Emerged as India's Leading Smartwatch Brand in Q2 2021: IDC

Samsung has announced that the company emerged as India’s “biggest smartwatch manufacturer" in the second quarter ending June 2021. Citing IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Samsung’s smartwatch shipments registered 860 percent year-on-year growth, taking the tech giant to number one position in India. Samsung says its June quarter ended with a 41.2 percent volume market share, riding on the popularity of the existing Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Watch 3 series. The full IDC report is yet to come public.

Recently, a separate Counterpoint report claimed that India emerged as “the fastest growing market in the previous quarter." India was the smallest market during the same quarter last year with just 2 percent of the total market share but now accounts for about 6 percent of the total market. The Counterpoint Research Global Smartwatch Model Tracker added that Apple maintained its number one position in Q2 2021 in terms of shipments, but its market share declined slightly compared to Q2 2020 due to the increasing competition from Chinese and Indian brands. Samsung and Garmin showed remarkable growth in terms of smartwatch shipments, with a 43 percent and a 62 percent year-on-year growth, respectively.

Samsung will hope to gain more market share in India and globally with its new Galaxy Watch 4 series. It recently opened pre-bookings for Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in India. The wearables come with Samsung and Google’s Wear OS and popular fitness-tracking features. The Galaxy Watch 4’s price in India starts at Rs 23,999, while the Galaxy Watch4 Classic cost Rs 31,999. Customers can further choose between different dial sizes that are available in both Bluetooth and LTE variants. Readers can check these separate links for sale offers and specifications of the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The actual sale will start from September 10 via the Samsung India website and leading online and offline retail stores.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here