Samsung Event at CES 2021: 110-inch MicroLED TV, Bespoke 4-door Refrigerator and More Launched

That's that for tonight then. Tune in tomorrow for more CES 2021 coverage, and on January 14 for the Galaxy Unpacked that should give us the Samsung Galaxy S21 line of smartphones. Good night!
Samsung says that switching to its DRAMs and SSDs in its data servers can save 7TWh (that TERA-Watt-hour) of energy on a regular cycle. That can apparently power every home in California for an entire month. The tech industry really needs to talk more and more about their sustainability efforts. This is a good bit of insight from Samsung here.
And now we are talking about AI services integration, with SmartThings Cooking. It can sync your TV, your oven, your phone and monitor your grocery supplies too. Watch things on your refrigerator display, get reminded for groceries on your phone, get stuff automatically delivered home, and sync with the oven too.