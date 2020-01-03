Samsung Exceeds Sales Expectations with 6.7 Million 5G Phone Shipments in 2019

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced that it sold 6.7 million 5G phones in 2019. By November 2019, Samsung accounted for 53.9 per cent of the global 5G smartphone market. They were ahead of others because of five Galaxy 5G smartphones including, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Fold 5G.

TM Roh, President and Head of Research and Development at IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics said, “Consumers can’t wait to experience 5G and we are proud to offer a diverse portfolio of devices that deliver the best 5G experience possible. For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible”.

As per a report published in The Verge, the growth of 5G phones is likely to increase this year. Many telecom companies will be increasing the number of 5G rollouts, which will most probably lead to users buying 5G devices as well. Samsung also said that the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be available in Korea in the first quarter of this year. The Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be the world’s first 5G tablet.

