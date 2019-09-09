Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung Expects to Sell Over 5 Million QLED TVs in 2019

Samsung's share in the TV market accounted for 31.5 percent in terms of value in the second quarter, marking the highest in over six years.

IANS

Updated:September 9, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Samsung India, Samsung Televisions, Fifa World Cup 2018, Samsung Television Sales, Technology news
Samsung 4K QLED TVs. (Image for representation)
Loading...

Samsung Electronics Co. is set to make a quantum leap in sales of its flagship premium lineup QLED televisions this year, thanks to growing consumer appetite for high-quality screen products, the firm's TV business head has said. Han Jong-hee, president of Samsung's visual display business, said the company is expected to solidify its leading market position with a wide range of QLED TVs. Since launching 8K QLED TVs last year, Samsung has debuted a full lineup ranging from 55- to 98-inch models to cater to various customer demands, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

QLED is a Samsung-specific marketing term for LCD TVs that uses quantum dot technology to enhance performance in key picture quality areas, differentiating it from LG's OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) lineup. "We have sold over 2 million QLED TVs in the first half of this year, which is more than double from a year ago," Han said in a meeting with reporters on the sidelines of the IFA technology show in Berlin. "We expect to sell over 5 million QLED TVs this year by expanding our 8K lineup and large-screen TVs."

8K refers to the highest-resolution standard for content creation, which offers four times the number of pixels of a 4K screen and 16 times that of a full HD screen. As part of a two-track strategy, Samsung vowed to step up technology development in micro-LED TVs to make smaller screens than products currently available, which needs more advanced technology. Samsung rolled out the massive 219-inch The Wall Professional for the commercial display market in February and added the 146-inch The Wall Luxury last month to target the luxury home cinema market.

"We plan to launch (a 75-inch micro LED TV) next year," Han said. "You'll see." Samsung's share in the TV market accounted for 31.5 percent in terms of value in the second quarter, marking the highest in over six years, according to market researcher IHS Markit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram