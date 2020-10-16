Samsung Extends Festive Discounts With New 'Reward Yourself' Offers

Extending its discounts and offers for this festive season, Samsung India today announced a special 'Reward Yourself' program for customers purchasing Samsung's portfolio of smartphones, accessories, wearables, tablets and appliances this festive season. Customers are being offered flat 10 percent cashback with HDFC Bank cards and SBI credit cards. Further, the South Korean giant has announced no cost EMI, a Samsung Care+ offer, a Galaxy Forever offer, and an upgrade offer which gives an up to Rs. 13,000 instant bonus and a Samsung voucher worth Rs. 7,000 on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Nore 20 Ultra. Apart from these, there are more offers Samsung has annouced as part of the "Reward Yourself" program.

Among the slew of offer announced, HDFC bank customers will get a 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank cards on select smartphones, tablets, and wearables ranging from prices of Rs. 4,999 to Rs. 1,04,999. The HDFC offer is valid from October 15 to October 27. The same 10 percent cashback on SBI credit and debit cards is applicable on all Galaxy smartphones priced between Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 47,999. The SBI offer will start from October 28 and will go on till November 17.

Apart from SBI and HDFC card cashbacks, Samsung is giving a Rs. 10,000 instant cashback on the purchase of a Galaxy Note 20 smartphone - this offer starts from October 16 and will go on till October 25.

Those who buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ can also avail a Rs. 10,000 discount on keyboard covers. Further, all Samsung Galaxy A series and flagship smartphones will also have an option of no cost EMI at zero down payment.

In its upgrade offer, Samsung is offering buyers a chance to upgrade their smartphones to get a bonus of up to Rs. 13,000. Users opting for the upgrade offer will also get a Samsung voucher for Rs. 7,000 if they purchase a Galaxy Note 20 smartphone. Apart from the upgrade offer, consumers can also buy a brand new Galaxy smartphone with exciting buyback offers of up to 70 percent of the device's cost.

Further, if buyers purchase the Samsung Galaxy A7, the Galaxy A51, or the Samsung Galaxy A31, they will get 50 percent off on Samsung's UV sterilizer.

Those who will buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch during this festive season will also get the Galaxy Buds+ at Rs. 3,990. This offer is valid from October 15 to November 17. This offer can be availed over and above the 10 percent cashback on SBI and HDFC bank cards.

Apart from these, Samsung is also offering Samsung Care+ at 50 percent off on select smartphones and LTE-based tablets. This offer is valid from October 16 to November 17. Consumers can also buy a brand new Galaxy smartphone at just 60 percent of the price with Samsung's Galaxy Forever plan.

These deals extend Samsung's festive season offers. The company's Grand Diwali Fest sale is also live right now, with up to 60 percent discounts on Galaxy smartphones, accessories, TVs, and Samsung appliances.