Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC to Launch on November 12, May Power Mid-Budget Smartphones

Samsung has confirmed the launch of the new Exynos 1080 SoC on November 12. The upcoming Samsung Exynos mobile processor is believed to the successor Exynos 980 5G-enabled SoC that currently powers Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G smartphones. Last month, a report had claimed that the Exynos 1080 SoC surpassed the present highest score on the popular AnTuTu benchmark browser. The current leading AnTuTu score is said to be 629,245 points, attained by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC on the Asus ROG Phone 3 smartphone. Whereas, the new Samsung processor has reportedly attained a score of 693,600 points on AnTuTu benchmarking website.

Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC is also slated to be the answer to the SoC battles, which has already seen the Apple A14 Bionic arrive at the table and also expects the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 before the end of the year. According to Pan Xuebao, director of Samsung Semiconductor China Research Institute, the new Exynos SoC is based on a 5nm fabrication process with ARM's new Cortex-A78 cores and the Mali-G78 GPU. It is also expected to come with 5G modem for proving 5G connectivity. Interestingly, it is rumoured that the Exynos 1080 SoC might debut on Vivo X60 and not on a Samsung smartphone.

Moreover, a SamMobile report claims that the upcoming Exynos 1080 SoC will not feature on the unannounced Samsung Galaxy S21 series but will be limited to mid-budget smartphones. It means the new Exynos SoC could be powering several Galaxy A-series and Galaxy M-series smartphones but not the flagship Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series. On the other hand, the flagship Galaxy S21 series is said to pack the rumoured Exynos 2100 SoC. The Exynos 1080 SoC launch will take place in China during a virtual event. The development was shared by Samsung on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo.