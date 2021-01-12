Samsung Exynos 2100 Mobile Processor With Integrated 5G Modem Unveiled, Expected to Debut With Galaxy S21

Samsung has officially unveiled the new Exynos 2100 mobile processor, months after being a part of the rumour mill. The new Samsung mobile chipset comes days ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event where the company is said to launch the next-gen Galaxy S21 smartphones. The Samsung Exynos 2100 is based on 5nm process and features a tri-cluster CPU structure, similar to the Exynos 1080 SoC that was launched in November 2020. It is also the South Korean smartphone maker's first mobile processor to feature an integrated 5G modem.

The company explains that the latest chipset comes with 10 percent more performance gains and 20 percent improved power efficiency than the 7nm predecessor. The octa-core CPU comes with an improved tri-cluster structure made up of a single ARM Cortex-X1 core clocked at 2.9GHz. It further features three Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores that are touted to deliver 30 percent better multi-core performance than its predecessor.

In terms of graphics, the Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC comes integrated with ARM Mali-G78 GPU that supports the latest APIs such as Vulkan and OpenCL. The company says that graphics performance is now improved by 40 percent. Its also has a newly-designed tri-core NPU (neural processing unit) architecture that is said to enhance the chipset's AI capabilities. The Exynos 2100 can perform up to 26-trillion-operations-per-second (TOPS) with more than twice the power efficiency than the previous generation. There's support for UFS 3.1 and UFS 2.1 storage as well.

For optics, the image signal processor can support camera resolutions of up to 200-megapixels with the ability to connect up to six individual sensors. Samsung says that the chipset can process four camera sensors concurrently for multi-camera experiences. As mentioned, the Exynos 2100 is the company’s first chipset to feature an integrated 5G modem that supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave networks. The modem can provide a maximum downlink speed of up to 5.1Gbps in sub-6GHz and 7.35Gbps in mmWave.

The Samsung Exynos 2100 will likely debut with the Galaxy S21 series on January 14. It will hope to rival the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in the Android smartphone segment, that is also based on 5nn process.