Samsung Exynos W920 Launched As First 5nm Wearable SoC; Supports New Samsung-Google UI

Samsung has announced its latest process for wearables, the Samsung Exynos W920. The new processor integrates an LTE modem and is the first in the industry to be built with an a 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node, which is said to offer powerful yet efficient performance that will be demanded by next-generation wearable devices. “Wearables like smartwatches are no longer just a cool gadget to have. They’re now a growing part of our lifestyles to keep you fit, safe and alert," Harry Cho, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics said. “With the Exynos W920, future wearables will be able to run applications with visually appealing user interfaces and more responsive user experiences while keeping you connected on the go with fast LTE," he said.

The Samsung Exynos W920 packs two Arm Cortex-A55 cores for high-performing yet power-efficient processing and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU that boasts improved CPU performance of around 20-percent and ten times better graphics performance than its predecessor. With upgraded cores and improved performance, the Exynos W920 enables faster application launches and more interactive 3D graphical user interface (GUI) on up to a qHD (960×540) display. The Exynos W920 comes with a Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FO-PLP) design that allows the company to squeeze the size of the chipset to the smallest possible. The SoC incorporates the Exynos W920, power management IC (PMIC), LPDDR4 and embedded multimedia card (eMMC) in the same package. The processor’s compact size allows smartwatches to house larger batteries or don sleeker designs, Samsung said.

The Samsung Exynos W920, in order to activate Always-On display, activates a dedicated low-power display processor, the Cortex-M55 instead of the main CPU. This reduces display power consumption under Always On mode compared to the previous Exynos model, Samsung says.

For connectivity, the Exynos W920 is embedded with a 4G LTE Cat.4 modem as well as a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 for tracking speed, distance, and elevation during outdoor activities. The Exynos W920 supports a new unified wearable platform Samsung built jointly with Google, and will be first applied to the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung said in its release.

