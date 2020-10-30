Samsung Eyes 40 Percent Growth in Indian Smartphone Shipments Before End of 2020

Samsung overtook Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi after two years to become the leading smartphone company in terms of shipment in India in the July-September quarter of 2020. The South Korean smartphone maker now hopes to retain its position in the country by the end of 2020 as well, following a productive quarter as highlighted by Counterpoint Research estimates. According to Samsung India Senior Vice President Asim Warsi, the company is expecting to clock 40 percent year-on-year growth in the October-December quarter of 2020. Samsung has introduced a host of smartphones this year, both globally and in India, at various price points under its budget series (M series, A series and F series) and premium series such as the S Series, Note Series, and Fold series.

As per the latest report by Counterpoint Research, Samsung posted a 32 percent year-on-year growth in the July-September quarter (Q3 2020). The company secured the top spot with a 24 percent market share in India, just ahead of Xiaomi that held 23 percent market share for the same period. Its growth has been credited to multiple factors including the growing anti-China sentiments in the country. Notably, Samsung has been aggressively pushing smartphones with a host of attractive features (large batteries and quad cameras) at price ranging Rs. 15,000 (Samsung Galaxy F41) up to Rs. 1,15,000 (Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2).

Speaking more about Samsung's future in the country, Warsi told news agency PTI, "We have had a slew of launches to make available a rich portfolio of devices during the festive season. We have launched 12 smartphones in the last 2-3 months straddling across premium phones like the Fold 2 to the M series, A series and F series."

Last month, Samsung had said the company expects its online business in India to grow 35 percent in 2020 over the last year, driven by strong overall demand and success of its M series of devices. The company has been aggressively expanding its portfolio of devices in the online channels, including the recently launched F series with Flipkart. Additionally, Mohandeep Singh, Samsung India Senior Vice President (Mobile Business) further told PTI that the company has expanding its ecosystem in India with the launch of new tablets and smart wearables. Singh pointed out that affordability programmes like Samsung Finance+, Samsung Care, ''Reward Yourself'' and ''Galaxy Forever'' have also helped reach out to more customers.

The latest Counterpoint Research also highlights that other Chinese smartphone makers in India such as Vivo, Realme, and Oppo are still popular in the country with a market share of 16 percent, 15 percent, and 10 percent, respectively in the Q3 2020.