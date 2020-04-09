TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Samsung, Facebook Donate Thousands of Smartphones to Healthcare Workers in UK

Image for Representation.

Image for Representation.

Samsung is giving Galaxy XCover 4s phones which can be used while wearing gloves and Facebook is donating 2,050 of its Portal video-calling screens to the NHS.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 11:06 AM IST
Share this:

South Korean giant Samsung has announced to donate 2,000 smartphones to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and Facebook is giving away 2,050 Portal video-calling devices. According to the BBC, Samsung is giving Galaxy XCover 4s phones -- designed to be more robust and can be used while wearing gloves -- for the medical staff to use in Nightingale hospitals.

According to Samsung, NHS England had already ordered an extra 20,000 phones and tablets, which it had agreed to supply at cost price, without taking a profit. Facebook is donating 2,050 of its Portal video-calling screens. The device lets users perform video chat using their own TV as the screen. Facebook would send the devices to hospitals and care homes in several locations including Essex, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Surrey.

"Technology has never been so important to providing one of life's most essential things - the ability to communicate with the people we love regardless of where they are," NHSX digital transformation director Iain O'Neil was quoted as saying. Samsung said it would also install up to 35 sanitising machines at NHS Nightingale hospitals and donate advertising space on internet-conn

Disclaimer:ected Samsung TVs to display NHS health messages.

Microsoft is also helping the NHS staff use its enterprise communication software Teams software for free. Facebook's Portal TV video chat device has been sold out on company's website as well as on online platforms like Best Buy and Amazon, as people find the video calling app best way to stay in touch with family and friends.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,095

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,734

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    472

     

  • Total DEATHS

    166

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,099,679

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,518,773

    +813

  • Cured/Discharged

    330,589

     

  • Total DEATHS

    88,505

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres