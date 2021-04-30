Samsung Files Trademark For 'S' Foldable Display: Tri-Folding Galaxy Z Fold Tab Coming Soon?

Samsung is the undisputed leader in the foldable smartphone space, as the company was the first manufacturer to launch a commercial foldable smartphone and currently has multiple foldable devices in its lineup. This year as well, Samsung is reported to bring two new foldable devices, one will be the successor to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and one will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Apart from these two devices, there have been reports about a new foldable device from Samsung as well, which is said to come with three displays and two cameras. The smartphone, which was rumoured upon earlier this month as well, is reported to be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab. The foldable smartphone (or tab) was earlier reported to be launched in the first quarter of 2022, at the earliest. Now, a report in Dutch website LetsGoDigital gives us more information about the display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab.

According to the LetsGoDigial report, Samsung Display filed a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) for an “S-Foldable" device. The trademark application is categorised as Class 9, and the description, as cited by LetsGoDigital reads: “display panels, display for smartphones, LCD large screen displays, flexible flat panel displays for computers.’ Given the description, the trademark is likely for a new type of foldable screen. This is further cemented by the application submitted by Samsung’s Display division and not by Samsung Electronics.

The LetsGoDigital report speculates that the “S" refers to the way the display folds itself. Over time, Samsung has patented different types of foldable devices.

Recently, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab will feature a new ultra-thin glass, which may be a composite material developed newly by Samsung and improving on the flexibility and the durability of such material. This ultra-thin glass will apparently be unveiled before the launch of the rumoured foldable tablet, and reports on the matter state that it will be unveiled later in 2021 with Samsung’s new generation foldable smartphone, which may be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, or even just the Galaxy Fold 3.

