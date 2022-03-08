Samsung Finally Entering Laptop Market In India, Could Launch This Device Soon

Samsung could launch its new Windows laptop in India very soon. The company’s India website has listed both the new Galaxy Book2 products and the page says ‘Coming Soon’ in front of both the products. Samsung has predominantly stayed from the laptop segment in India for years, but this new update is a refreshing sign from the company.

Samsung India website has a computing section, where you will find the Galaxy Book2 Pro, and the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 mentioned alongside other products available in the country.

Both the Galaxy Book2 Pro devices made their debut at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona a few weeks back. And now we are eager to see how Samsung will position its Windows computing device in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro And Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Price In India (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro prices start from $899 which translates to 67,800 but when you add taxes and other duties, the price is likely to touch the Rs 90,000 mark. As for the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Samsung has priced it at $1,249 which comes to Rs 94,290 and yet again after adding taxes, expect the device to cost over a lakh in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro And Galaxy Book2 Pro Specifications

Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 come in two screen sizes, offering different options for users. You get 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch options for both products. The display gets an AMOLED panel with support for Full HD resolution. Samsung has designed the Galaxy Book2 Pro series for mobility in its truest sense.

Both the devices use the 12th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors that have been designed for ultra-thin computing products like these two.

Samsung has added a full HD webcam on these devices, a much-needed upgrade in PCs these days. We are eager to see how Samsung positions its premium PC device in the country, where it faces competition from Apple and Microsoft.

