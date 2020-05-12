Samsung Finance+ Digital Lending Service Now Available at Your Doorstep: All The Details Here

Samsung has announced the roll-out of its digital lending platform Finance+ to customers' doorsteps, making it simpler for them to purchase the company's Galaxy smartphones by availing an easy financing opportunity. Customers had to previously walk-in at select Samsung stores to avail the Samsung Finance+ service. However, in times of social distancing norms due to COVID-19-induced lockdown, the company is facilitating home-delivery of the service to its customers.

"At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. The home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will enable our consumers to buy their favourite Galaxy smartphone at easy finance from the comfort of their homes," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India. "It will also ensure that our consumers don't have to step out to a physical store at a time when Social Distancing is the new normal. Samsung Finance+ is our 'Make for India' initiative towards financial inclusion and Digital India. We are confident that the home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will help millions of consumers in India," he added.

Samsung has partnered with DMI Finance for its Samsung Finance+ service in India. Presently, the "Finance+" service is available across 12,000 dealers in nearly 300 towns in India. Customers looking to buy a Galaxy smartphone on finance can contact their neighbourhood dealers. The dealer will then send a Samsung promoter to the prospective customer's house. The Samsung promoter will then help the customer complete the financing details including the loan offers.

"After filling in their personal details for a simple KYC verification and credit scoring, customers will get multiple offers on various Galaxy smartphones. The entire journey is fully digital, fast and convenient. Given the importance of social distancing in the current circumstances, Samsung's new initiative will ensure the customer gets finance for Galaxy smartphone without the need of visiting a store," Samsung said in a statement.

"These testing times have only strengthened DMI's resolve to provide hassle-free credit to the widest population possible. Lockdowns and work-from-home make it even more important that people have the ability to get financing to purchase a smartphone from the safety of their living room. We are proud to partner Samsung in extending the successful Finance+ program to home service," said Shivashish Chatterjee, co-founder, DMI.