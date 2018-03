Samsung Flip First Look: Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room

Your office might be among one of the coolest places work in India but every meeting room has got one major fight—the age-old white board. To take care of this Samsung has just launched its Flip interactive digital display in India to replace the traditional whiteboard. So, what exactly is the Samsung Flip?You can imagine the Flip like a huge 55-inch tablet running Samsung’s Tizen 3.0 operating system that can convert any room into a smart connected meeting room. You can even mirror the display of your smartphone or Windows 10 PC.The Flip comes with a wooden stylus of its own. But the fun part is you can write on the Flip with anything you want to, even your fingers. And don’t worry about scratches, the glass on the display is well protected, you can even use a ball-point pen to write on it…Just use your palm to erase anything that you have scribbled. The Samsung Flip tries to offer the same experience of using a whiteboard or even a blackboard. Yes, you can convert this digital display into a smart blackboard as well.As the name Flip suggests, you can turn display to landscape or portrait positions. There’s also a tray below to help you keep your laptop or mobile phone. The Flip can be move around easily as it’s mounted on a sturdy wheel-stand. But you will have to ensure that there is a power socket nearby to plug it. Don’t worry if the Flip gets disconnected from power or if there is power cut, the Flip automatically saves the content.As far as the features of the Flip are concerned, you can import files from a network storage or USB pen drive or even replicate content using an HDMI cable on the flip. Once you have finished working you can export these files when needed or can even mail it team members from the display itself or print it.These means, you don’t need someone to jot down the minutes of the meeting anymore. Your boss can simply mail all the discussions on the whiteboard directly to every team member. Also, if your boss has some file or chart on his smartphone which he intends to share with the entire team, he can simply tap at the NFC enabled stylus holder on the Flip to show it on the big screen.Now, you know that you have to take permission from the admin to wipe clean a whiteboard. Because there could something important that the other team might have written? On the Flip, you can simply save the content and even lock it with a password. This will ensure that the Finance team doesn’t get to know what the marketing team was scribbling.On the connectivity front, there is one HDMI port, two USB ports along with Wi-Fi and LAN port of course. The Flip is aimed at meeting rooms which needs goes through thorough brainstorming every day. It tries to make work smarter and easier especially for creative department and executives who require to work around charts every day.