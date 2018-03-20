Samsung Flip Interactive Digital Display Launched For Rs 3 Lakh

Samsung has launched its a new interactive digital display called Samsung Flip in India for a price of Rs 3 Lakh. It comes in 55-inch screen size offering 4K UHD resolution. So, what exactly is the Samsung Flip? You can imagine the Flip like a huge 55-inch tablet running Samsung’s Tizen 3.0 operating system that can convert any room into a smart connected meeting room. You can even mirror the display of your smartphone or any Windows 10 PC.Users can access up to 20 pages of writing space, with embedded search functionalities available to instantly direct participants to specific content. Samsung Flip is aimed at office goers, entrepreneurs and business professionals but can also aptly find ample use cases in the academic sector.The Flip display is completely customizable and can configure to portrait or landscape orientations to suit unique meeting needs. Since it’s portable, the Flip can maximize writing space as per users preferred positions. Additionally, the Flip’s portable, wheel-based stand transforms any location into a huddle room, meaning added flexibility to businesses with limited conference space.Up to four different participants can introduce content or annotate directly on screen at the same time. In doing so, each user can customize his or her own writing style, size and color, with each notation made clear and visible by viewer-friendly UHD resolution.As meetings wrap up, the Samsung Flip display securely stores all content within a central database, eliminating the need for transcripts or recaps. A password-based protection system safeguards meeting details and ensures that only approved users can access the information. Once logged in, meeting facilitators and participants can download and share featured content through email or traditional printing. Users additionally can save meeting notes to a USB drive or other external sources.