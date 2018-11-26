English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Foldable Phone Will be Harder to Buy And Cost up to $2,500: Report
The report claims the Samsung foldable phone will come in multiple variants, and the top-end model will exceed the £2,000 mark.
Samsung Foldable Phone Will be Harder to Buy And Cost up to $2,500: Report (Photo for representation)
According to unconfirmed claims from a report by Gizmodo UK Samsung’s foldable smartphone will not be widely available and will carry a price tag that will reach as high as $2,500. It is clear that the Samsung Galaxy F/Flex or whatever naming the Korean giant lands on will be a concept device, not really meant for the general consumer.
The device will cost between £1,500 (or Rs 1,35,896) and £2,000 (Rs 1,81,195). That price is way higher than the top-end model of the iPhone XS Max, which costs $1,449 (or approx Rs 1,02,379). The report claims the foldable phone will come in multiple variants, and the top-end model will exceed the £2,000 mark.
Samsung’s foldable phone, which is said to be named either the Galaxy X, Galaxy F, or Galaxy Flex, was teased at the Samsung Developer Conference earlier this month. The device’s Infinity Flex Display was showed off at the event, though the rest of the smartphone’s design was covered up as a secret.
After Samsung, its South Korean rival LG has now hinted at launching a foldable smartphone, the media reported. The smartphone maker has applied for three brand name registrations -- "Flex", "Foldi" and "Duplex" -- at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).
"All three applications are categorised in Class 9 that includes smartphones, so it's a pretty safe bet that LG is claiming these names for any future devices it makes, foldable or otherwise," Engadget reported late on Friday.
