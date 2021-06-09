Samsung Frame 2021 With Easy-to-Replace Magnetic Bezels Launched in India, Price Starts Rs 61,990

Samsung has refreshed its Frame TV lineup with the Samsung Frame 2021 that comes in four screen sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The new models feature easy-to-replace magnetic bezels that are available in different shades but retain the Ultra-HD (4K) QLED panel. Samsung says the all-new uber-chic 2021 edition of The Frame is 46 percent thinner than the previous edition. The Samsung Frame 2021 will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung’s official channels starting June 12, and it comes with a starting price tag of Rs 61,990. Early bird customers will get complementary bezel worth up to Rs 9,900 from June 12 to June 21. As a part of Samsung’s sustainability initiatives, the Frame 2021 models will come with a sustainable packaging design that can be upcycled as a cat house or bookshelf. The packaging will also include a self-charging solar cell-powered TV remote that doesn’t need external batteries. The TV remote can also charge via indoor lights to help reduce greenhouse emissions.

One of the most distinctive features of the Samsung Frame is that when it is not being used as a TV, it moves into an Art Mode. This transforms the TV into a wall-art and customers can curate or create a personal art collection with a growing library of over 1,400 pieces. It also includes AI-based auto-curation technology that recommends artwork based on your selections. The Frame 2021 now offers increased photo storage space, up from 500MB earlier to 6GB, to let users store up to 1,200 photos in Ultra-HD quality.

Breathtakingly beautiful, #TheFrame2021 is here! TV when it’s ON, Art when it’s OFF. The latest edition from #Samsung lets you ‘make your own TV’ to suit your unique style with customizable bezels. Available on Amazon, Flipkart & Samsung Shop.https://t.co/h4hbYvPI0W— SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) June 9, 2021

Moreover, the new Frame 2021 is powered by Samsung’s proprietary Quantum Processor 4K, an artificial intelligence engine that supports AI capabilities in both picture and sound to enhance improve the viewing experience. The TV’s Dual LED backlight tech is said to improve contrast and viewing angles. Additionally, customers can use Bixby or Alexa assistant to enable hands-free controls. Other notable features include AirPlay 2 support to let Apple users connect iPhone to the TV. The Samsung Frame also lets you watch two screens at the same time so that users work out while streaming other content.

