Samsung Frame TVs, Soundbar and More Getting Discount at Amazon, Flipkart Sale

Samsung has announced a bunch of sale deals and offers on its wide range of Samsung TVs and digital appliances during the going Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale event. Home products like Samsung soundbar and smart monitors are getting sale offers this festive season. Both Flipkart and Amazon sales started in India on October 2 for subscribers, while regular customers got to access deals the following day. Amazon had said its Great Indian Festival would go on for the entire month, and the Big Billion Days sale will conclude on October 10.

Samsung TVs: During the Amazon and Flipkart sales, customers can check Samsung’s “wall of art" TV Samsung Frame series. Its 43-inch model is retailing at Rs 59,990, while the 50-inch model is available for Rs 74,990. The 55-inch and 65-inch models cost Rs 89,990 and Rs 1,21,990, respectively, for a limited period. Customers can enjoy deals like no-cost EMI or instant discounts with partner banks. Frame TVs come with a QLED panel with Ultra-HD (4K) resolution. Samsung’s Crystal 4K UHD TV range is also available with EMIs of INR 2,055. The company adds customers will get a free soundbar worth Rs 16,990 with the 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV model that costs approx Rs 89,990.

Samsung Soundbar: Speaking of soundbars, the Samsung Soundbar (T42E) is available at an attractive price of Rs 6,499. It comes with a 16.5-cm subwoofer to deliver deep bass. It comes with a universal remote that can function with select Samsung TVs. The soundbar is touted to deliver 150W of audio output; however, it is out of stock at Flipkart Big Billion Days at the time of writing this article.

Smart Monitor: The 24-inch Samsung Monitor (LS24AM506NWXXL) is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,699 on Amazon. Designed for Gen Z and millennials, the “Do-It-All screen" lets users enjoy Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other OTT apps. The screen comes with Full-HD resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

