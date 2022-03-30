Samsung’s Freestyle projector, which features a compact design, has been launched in India. The new Samsung projector can also double as a smart speaker, and it comes equipped with Bixby and Amazon Alexa voice assistants support. The company says the device is targeted toward Gen-Z and millennial consumers to deliver a “first-of-its-kind technology and flexibility for optimal" viewing and entertainment. The Freestyle can project video of up to 100-inch (2m 54cm) screen size, but the size varies on the throw distance - the distance between the wall and projector.

The Freestyle Projector by Samsung Price in India

The Freestyle will be available on Samsung’s official online store and Amazon for an introductory price of Rs 84,990. Consumers can also avail an instant cashback of Rs 5,000. As a limited period offer, consumers buying The Freestyle between 6 PM on March 29 and 11:59 PM on March 3 will get a free carry case worth Rs 5,900. Consumers who pre-reserved The Freestyle can avail a discount worth Rs 4,000.

Advertisement

The Freestyle by Samsung Specifications

Unlike conventional, box-shaped projectors, The Freestyle features a cylindrical design, and the viewing angles can be adjusted by tilting the device resting on the cradle. Samsung says the cradle allows viewing angles from the wall to the ceiling with rotation of up to 180 degrees, with a few easy clicks. It weighs barely 1kg (0.8kg), which makes the device ultra-portable. The Freestyle adopts a white finish, though Samsung will bring skins in Pink, Green, and Brown colours soon.

The Freestyle by Samsung further supports auto keystone, auto-levelling, and autofocus features to offer a well-framed picture. Auto keystone allows the device to automatically adjust its screen to any flat surface at any angle, while Autofocus lets The Freestyle automatically focus sharpness. Samsung says the Freestyle can optimise projection based on the colour of the wall colour and there’s no need for a white background. Users can enjoy Full-HD videos (native resolution at 1920×1080 pixels), and it also supports HDR10 content for a more colour viewing experience. The LED lamp has a light source life of 20,000 hours, and the brightness is set at 550 lumens - fairly decent for projectors running on power.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

As mentioned, it includes an inbuilt speaker with 360-degree sound, and customers can use the device like a smart speaker. The Freestyle sports far-field voice control technology that allows users to search for content using their voice. It runs Samsung’s TizenOS, which also powers Samsung smart TVs. It means users can download third-party apps and can mirror their smartphones. In terms of connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI port, and micro HDMI port.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.