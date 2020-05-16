Samsung Galaxy A Quantum Aims to be the Most Secure Smartphone You Can Buy

Samsung has unveiled a new smartphone in partnership with South Korean operator SK Telecom, dubbed Galaxy A Quantum. As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum uses quantum encryption technology to enhance data security on the device. To do this, the smartphone features a quantum random number generator (QRNG) chip inside the phone, which generates fully randomised encryption keys for all data transmitted from the device. As a result of this, Samsung states that it is impossible for any attacker to decrypt these randomised keys. As a result, it will also be impossible for anyone to steal any data from such a smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum has been made available in South Korea, and has been priced at around Rs 40,000. Pre-orders of the smartphone are open already, and the device will go on sale from May 25. According to reports on the device, quantum security generator chips are being looked at by smartphone makers as a solution towards cyber attackers using quantum computing technologies to crack weaker encryption standards. These lead to actions such as financial data theft, scraping of passwords and private documents, and more.

As a smartphone, the device is powered by Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC, and features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O super AMOLED display. It features 8GB RAM and 128GB of native storage, which can be expanded by using a microSD card. It does not skimp upon any features, coming with a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra wide angle, 5-megapixel telephoto and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Galaxy A Quantum features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The entire setup is powered by a 4,500mAh battery, with 25W fast charging. The fingerprint sensor lies underneath the display.

As of now, the Galaxy A Quantum seems to be available only in South Korea, and it is not clear if Samsung will eventually bring it to other nations as well. However, with the quantum generator chip inside, Samsung will hope to make the Galaxy A Quantum one of the most secure smartphones that the average user can buy off the shelf.