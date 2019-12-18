Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy A01 Entry-Level Handset Announced: Here's Everything We Know

Samsung announced the Galaxy A01 immediately after it launched two phones in the same series last week: Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A51.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 18, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Samsung Galaxy A01 Entry-Level Handset Announced: Here's Everything We Know
Samsung announced the Galaxy A01 immediately after it launched two phones in the same series last week: Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A51.

Samsung has announced a new budget phone for its users called the Galaxy A01. Though the phone has been listed on the company’s website, the pricing and the timeframe of its availability in the market are not yet known. The Samsung Galaxy A01 features a 5.7-inch 720p display with a waterdrop “Infinity-V” notch. The notch houses the front-facing camera which includes a 5-megapixel. At the back, the dual-camera setup includes a 13-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone will be powered by an octa-core processor (quad 1.95 GHz + quad 1.45 GHz) and a triple-slot tray, out of which two will be for nano-sized SIM cards and one for a memory card. The Galaxy A01 will arrive with an internal storage memory of 16GB along with 2GB of RAM. The memory card slot supports up to 512GB of memory cards. The battery is a typical 3,000mAh and the handset will be available in black, red and blue colour options. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top along with an FM radio receiver. As of now, there is no clarity on the availability and by the looks of it, the handset should come with a low price tag.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram