Samsung Galaxy A01 Entry-Level Handset Announced: Here's Everything We Know

Samsung has announced a new budget phone for its users called the Galaxy A01. Though the phone has been listed on the company’s website, the pricing and the timeframe of its availability in the market are not yet known. The Samsung Galaxy A01 features a 5.7-inch 720p display with a waterdrop “Infinity-V” notch. The notch houses the front-facing camera which includes a 5-megapixel. At the back, the dual-camera setup includes a 13-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone will be powered by an octa-core processor (quad 1.95 GHz + quad 1.45 GHz) and a triple-slot tray, out of which two will be for nano-sized SIM cards and one for a memory card. The Galaxy A01 will arrive with an internal storage memory of 16GB along with 2GB of RAM. The memory card slot supports up to 512GB of memory cards. The battery is a typical 3,000mAh and the handset will be available in black, red and blue colour options. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top along with an FM radio receiver. As of now, there is no clarity on the availability and by the looks of it, the handset should come with a low price tag.

