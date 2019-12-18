Samsung Galaxy A01 Entry-Level Handset Announced: Here's Everything We Know
Samsung announced the Galaxy A01 immediately after it launched two phones in the same series last week: Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A51.
Samsung announced the Galaxy A01 immediately after it launched two phones in the same series last week: Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A51.
Samsung has announced a new budget phone for its users called the Galaxy A01. Though the phone has been listed on the company’s website, the pricing and the timeframe of its availability in the market are not yet known. The Samsung Galaxy A01 features a 5.7-inch 720p display with a waterdrop “Infinity-V” notch. The notch houses the front-facing camera which includes a 5-megapixel. At the back, the dual-camera setup includes a 13-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
The phone will be powered by an octa-core processor (quad 1.95 GHz + quad 1.45 GHz) and a triple-slot tray, out of which two will be for nano-sized SIM cards and one for a memory card. The Galaxy A01 will arrive with an internal storage memory of 16GB along with 2GB of RAM. The memory card slot supports up to 512GB of memory cards. The battery is a typical 3,000mAh and the handset will be available in black, red and blue colour options. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top along with an FM radio receiver. As of now, there is no clarity on the availability and by the looks of it, the handset should come with a low price tag.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Scared of Anyone, Just Being Responsible: Varun Dhawan on Silence Over Anti-CAA Protests
- Say Something, You're From Jamia Too, Says Roshan Abbas to Shah Rukh Khan
- STAR Bharat on Sushant Singh's Removal: Savdhaan India's Next Format Didn't Require Presenter
- Fresh Images of 2020 Honda City Revealed - Check Here
- How the Boeing 737 MAX Production Halt Affects Airlines Globally