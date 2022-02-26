CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Tech » Samsung Galaxy A03 Budget Smartphone Launched In India: Prices, Specifications And More
1-MIN READ

Samsung Galaxy A03 Budget Smartphone Launched In India: Prices, Specifications And More

Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with an octa-core Unisoc processor. (Image Credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A03 is priced at Rs10,499 onwards in India.

Tech Desk

South Korean manufacturer Samsung has launched its latest Samsung Galaxy A03 budget smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 6.5-inch display and is powered by a octa-core Unisoc processor. The smartphone comes with Android 11 out of the box, and has a 5,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A03 has been launched in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Red, and the smartphone will be available for purchase on Samsung’s website, e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores across India.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Price

The Samsung Galaxy A03 has been launched at a price of Rs 10,499 in India for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 11,999 in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Samsung‘s official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and other offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Specifications

The smartphone has been launched with a 6.5-inch TFT display with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes powered with an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery unit and runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 sports a dual camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

The smartphone also comes with other camera features like Live Focus, which uses the depth sensor to click portrait shots, and there is a Smart Selfie Angle feature that allows users to automatically click a wide-angle selfie whenever the smartphone detects multiple faces.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A03 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, a USB type-C port, A-GPS, and more.

first published:February 26, 2022, 10:52 IST