Samsung Galaxy A03 Launched With iPhone-Like Dual Camera Setup: Specs, Price, More

South Korean manufacturer Samsung has made its Samsung Galaxy A03 smartphone official. Samsung has not announced the pricing and availability details of the smartphone, but the specifications and other details have been announced. The smartphone comes with up to 4GB of RAM and a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter. Samsung has launched the smartphone in three colours - Black, Blue, and Red and has a water drop-style notch. There is a textured back panel, and the camera module on the smartphone has been given an iPhone-like design with the camera sensors placed vertically in a square-like camera module.

Samsung has not announced the price of the Samsung Galaxy A03, or when and where all the smartphone will be launched. In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a water-drop display and is powered by an unknown octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Earlier reports have suggested that there is a Unisoc processor on the Samsung Galaxy A03. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and is said to support Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

