Samsung Galaxy A10s Launched in India at Rs 9,499, Rs 10,499: Full Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A10s has been launched in India, with prices beginning at Rs 9,499. The Galaxy A10s lies at the very bottom rung of the Galaxy A series of premium phones, offering the specifications of a budget smartphone, but taking cues from its lineup with a premium sheen finish. However, the specifications of this smartphone seem to fall rather short when compared to other budget phones being sold nowadays at the same price point.

For reference, the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC that powers the Galaxy A10s is deemed as an entry-segment performer at best, while the likes of Redmi and Realme have offered up to mid-range SoCs even in their budget devices. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A10s only comes with 2GB or 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of native storage. Up front, it gets a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch at the top. At the rear, it gets a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth assisting sensor. The rear also includes a physical fingerprint sensor, and the Galaxy A10s also supports facial unlocking.

The front camera gets an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 lens. The entire package is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, and Android 9.0 inside. Finally, one of the most important draws of the Galaxy A10s happen to be its dedicated microSD card slot alongside the dual-nano SIM standby option, with expandable memory support of up to 512GB. The smartphone is offered in two variants — 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB, which are priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,499 respectively. Each of these variants are available in blue, green and black colour options.

