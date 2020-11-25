Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s With 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Price, Availability and More

Samsung has refreshed A-series lineup with the launch of Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s smartphones in Europe. Notable features on both the new Galaxy phones include 5,000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch display. As the names suggest, the Galaxy A12 is the successor of Galaxy A11 which was unveiled in March this year, while the Galaxy A02s comes a year after Samsung launched the Galaxy A01 budget smartphone. The new Galaxy smartphones are as per The Verge, will be available in January 2021 and the Galaxy A02s in February 2021. The South Korean smartphone maker is yet to announce its India availability details.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy A12, the phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display and carries the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. Additionally, the internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel shooter housed in a small notch.

Other features on the Galaxy A12 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The smartphone will be available in Black, Blue, Red, and White colour finishes and its price in Europe starts at EUR 179 (approx Rs 15,800) for the base 3GB + 32GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of EUR 199 (approx Rs 17,500). There's a 4GB + 64GB storage option as well, but the pricing details remain unclear.

Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy A02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera accompanied by two 2-megapixel cameras. At the front, there's a 5-megapixel camera Other features on the Galaxy A02s include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging a micro-USB port. Its price starts at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 13,200) for the 3GB + 32GB variant.