Samsung Galaxy A12 Is Coming to India Soon, Here's What We Know

Samsung will reportedly unveil the Samsung Galaxy A12 in India this week. The Galaxy A12 that debuted in select markets in November 2020 packs quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and more. The phone also succeeds the Samsung Galaxy A11 that was unveiled in early 2020. Notably, the Galaxy A12 recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards website (BIS) that also hinted at its imminent launch in the country. The South Korean smartphone maker is yet to confirm this development officially.

According to MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy A12 in India this week, though the exact date or pricing details remain unclear. To recall, the smartphone's price in Europe starts at EUR 179 (approx Rs 15,700) for the base 3GB + 32GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of EUR 199 (approx Rs 17,400). It is likely the Samsung Galaxy A12 will be priced at a similar range in India.

In terms of features, it sports a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display and carries the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, under the hood. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. Additionally, the internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy A12's quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel shooter housed in a small notch.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s With 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Price, Availability and More

Other features on the Galaxy A12 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The Samsung Galaxy A12 carries a 5,000 mAh battery that supports up to 15W fast-charging via a USB Type-C port. Samsung claims that the battery can provide 20 hours of internet surfing time and up to 21 hours of video playback time. The smartphone comes in Black, Blue, Red, and White colour finishes.