Samsung has quietly refreshed its Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone with Exynos 850 SoC chipset. The South Korean tech giant had first introduced the device in India back in February that carried MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. Overall, the old and new models of Galaxy A12 bear a lot of similarities in terms of specifications and design. The smartphone is available on the Samsung India website in three colour options.

In terms of specifications, the new Exynos-powered Galaxy A12 and MediaTek Helio-powered Galaxy A12 share a lot of similarities. The latest model sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) PLS TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it carries an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone supports dual-SIM cards (nano), and it runs on Android 11 based One UI Core on top. The quad rear cameras come inside a square module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the Samsung Galaxy A12 carries an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling inside a waterdrop-style notch.

Other notable features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy A12 also carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via the USB-C port. For security, users get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Its price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and goes up to Rs 16,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Customers can choose between Black, Blue, and White colours from the Samsung Indian website. The MediaTek chipset powered Samsung Galaxy A12 also launched with the same starting price tag of Rs 13,999.

