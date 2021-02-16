Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 12,999

The Samsung Galaxy A12 has finally arrived in India, months after the South Korea-based Samsung launched the smartphone alongside Galaxy A02s in select markets. The newly launched device comes with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It also has 4GB of RAM, and customers can purchase the Galaxy A12 in three colour options. As its name suggests, the smartphone succeeds the Samsung Galaxy A11 that was unveiled in March last year.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung A12's price in India starts at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999. The budget smartphone will be up for sale via retail stores, Samsung website, and leading online portals from February 17 in Black, Blue, and White colour options. Reliance Jio customers can purchase the device with an instant cashback offer worth Rs 3,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349. The Galaxy A12 customers on Vi network will get double data benefits on the Rs 299 recharge for the first three months, or first-three recharges. The online markets will also likely provide an exchange offer and no-cost EMI payment option.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display and carries the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It comes with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. Additionally, the internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel shooter housed in a small notch.

Other features on the Galaxy A12 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port.