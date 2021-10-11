Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price, Renders Leak Ahead of Official Launch: Check Details

Samsung is reportedly working on a new affordable 5G device, namely Galaxy A13 5G. Ahead of the official announcement, its alleged renders have been leaked that tip triple rear cameras and waterdrop notch display. The renders also tease the Galaxy A13 5G in White and Black colour options. As per an old leak, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will reportedly cost $290 (roughly Rs 21,700) in the US and Canada. Samsung is yet to announce the development of the smartphone. Meanwhile, the company has started a new campaign in India to assure its 5G commitment in the country.

The renders by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), in collaboration with Zoutons, highlights the Infinity-V display. The renders also show a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is embedded into the power button and volume buttons on the right side. At the bottom, the Galaxy A13 5G carries the USB Type-C port and the headphone jack. As per another leak, the Galaxy A13 5G would carry a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The same processor powers several budgets 5G phones like Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G, and more.

The purported Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will reportedly feature a 6.48-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 1,080×2,340 pixels resolution. It is said to run on Android 11 out of the box. As per the leaks, the smartphone’s triple rear camera setup would house a 50-megapixel primary wide sensor, 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The primary sensor is said to feature Samsung’s ISOCELL JN1 sensor. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is said to pack a 5,000mAh lithium polymer battery with 25W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, Samsung has begun a new campaign ‘KaamKa5G’ to assure its commitment towards producing the best 5G-enabled phones in India. Samsung says its phones are “future-ready" by offering 12 5G bands support – N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66 and N78. Galaxy 5G range of smartphones includes the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the flagship Galaxy S21 Series, and Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy F42 5G.

